Kobe Bryant Was Benched For Most Of The 4th Quarter In Loss To Grizzlies

This post originally appeared at Bleacher Report.



The Los Angeles Lakers found themselves playing catch-up all night long against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.

In the fourth quarter, during the most crucial part of the game, when the Lakers were trying to make a run to come from behind and win, Kobe Bryant was nowhere to be found on the court.

It wasn’t until there were two minutes left in the ballgame that Mike Brown put Kobe back on the floor.

Fans were getting anxious, chanting, “We want Kobe!” and there was an irritated look on Kobe’s face. Anyone who has watched Kobe play over the years knows that he wasn’t the happiest camper, having to sit on the bench.

The Lakers ended up dropping the game, 102-96, in a game where Kobe only took 15 shots, his lowest shot total since February 22.

Would Kobe’s presence have changed the outcome of the game?

