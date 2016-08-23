Kobe Bryant says he wants to be remembered as an investor -- not an athlete -- 20 years from now

In 20 years, basketball legend Kobe Bryant wants to be remembered for his investments, not his hoops career.

Bryant shared his thoughts about his legacy and passion in investment during an interview with CNBC on Monday, after disclosing the launch of his own $100 million venture fund.

When CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla asked if his legacy will be in basketball or investing 20 years from now, Bryant didn’t hesitate to say “Investing,” adding it’s more meaningful because of its lasting impact:

“Playing basketball, the focus is always winning. Winning championships. Winning championships come and go. It’s going to be another team that wins another championship, another player that wins another MVP award. If you really want to create something that lasts generations, you have to help inspire the next generation, right? They create something great. And then that generation will inspire the one behind them. That’s when you create something forever. And that’s what’s most beautiful.”

That may be easier said than done for Bryant. Over his 20-year career, Bryant has built a legacy that makes him easily one of the three greatest players ever and is now considered a shoo-in candidate for the basketball Hall of Fame.

But given Bryant’s one of the fiercest competitors ever to play basketball and a constant learner, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he ends up becoming one of the most successful investors in the game. For his part, Bryant says he’s been studying investments for the past 4 years to make sure his heart was really in it and he’s still constantly learning from his mentors like Nike CEO Mark Parker.

“We have to constantly learn. I mean that’s why our mantra is value growth. Because to grow, you have to constantly learn. You have to constantly move, constantly improve. That’s the key. That’s what makes life fun, I think,” Bryant told CNBC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.