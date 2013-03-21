Kobe Bryant Unfollowed All His Teammates On Twitter Because He Sees Them Everyday

Tony Manfred

YouTube
Kobe Bryant got meta on Twitter this afternoon, offering his thoughts on hashtags, followers, and the logic of following his teammates even though they hang out all the time.

Before this tweet, he followed all of his teammates. Now, they’re gone:

He only follows 49 people, but he’s still getting overwhelmed:

Even though he’s obviously great at Twitter, he claims to not know what a hashtag is:

Stay tuned.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.