Kobe Bryant Unfollowed All His Teammates On Twitter Because He Sees Them Everyday

Kobe Bryant got meta on Twitter this afternoon, offering his thoughts on hashtags, followers, and the logic of following his teammates even though they hang out all the time.



Before this tweet, he followed all of his teammates. Now, they’re gone:

not sure why I’m following my teammates when I see them every damn day .. #twitteretiquette — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) March 20, 2013

He only follows 49 people, but he’s still getting overwhelmed:

The more I follow, the less I can actually follow..#timelinemigraine #countonmeactuallyfollowingwhoifollowneed to rotate the follows — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) March 20, 2013

Even though he’s obviously great at Twitter, he claims to not know what a hashtag is:

@xlakersx_rakshu thx but I honestly still don’t know what a hashtag is really for haha — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) March 20, 2013

Stay tuned.

