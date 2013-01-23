10 Things We Didn't Know About Kobe Bryant Until He Joined Twitter

Tony Manfred
kobe bryant playing piano

Photo: @kobebryant

Kobe Bryant is great at Twitter.He’s funny, interactive, and knows how to make his tweets go viral.

We should have seen this coming. Earlier this year ESPN’s Arash Markazi reported that Kobe knew the exact number of Facebook likes that his photo of a banana got.

So it’s safe to say Kobe keeps an eye on these things.

We collected everything we learned about Kobe from his first three weeks on Twitter.

He can play Beethoven's Moonlight Sonata on the piano.

He believes in acupuncture.

He doesn't take himself as seriously as we imagine. He tweeted this with the hashtag #brickcity after a bad shooting night.

He loves the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's what he tweeted after his hometown team hired Chip Kelly.

He can still speak Italian.

Bill Clinton has a relationship with his charity.

He's a PR genius. He defused a story of a Kobe-Dwight postgame fist fight by tweeting this picture.

He sits in an ice bath for 20 minutes after games.

It took him seven years to re-watch his 81-point game against the Raptors.

He doesn't want to go into acting.

