10 Things We Didn't Know About Kobe Bryant Until He Joined Twitter

Photo: @kobebryant

Kobe Bryant is great at Twitter.He’s funny, interactive, and knows how to make his tweets go viral.



We should have seen this coming. Earlier this year ESPN’s Arash Markazi reported that Kobe knew the exact number of Facebook likes that his photo of a banana got.

So it’s safe to say Kobe keeps an eye on these things.

We collected everything we learned about Kobe from his first three weeks on Twitter.

