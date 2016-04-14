Only 4 players in NBA history have more trophies than Kobe Bryant

When Kobe Bryant’s career comes to an end on Wednesday, he will fall one short of the elusive sixth NBA Championship that would have equaled the number won by Michael Jordan. Still, a look at all the trophies won by Bryant shows just how elite the company is that he keeps.

Kobe Bryant will retire having won 12 major trophies during his 20-year NBA career. Only four players have won more.

Of course, recent players have a distinct advantage when it comes to trophies. The Defensive Player of the Year award has only been around since 1982-83 and the NBA didn’t start naming Finals MVPs until 1968-69. Bill Russell won his final championship during the 1968-69 season, and it is safe to say he would probably have 10-15 more trophies if both of those awards were available in his day.

Still, in an era with 30 teams and superstars around every corner, Bryant’s 12 trophies show how great his career has been, one that doesn’t come around very often.

