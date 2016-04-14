The Los Angeles Lakers created a great tribute video for Kobe Bryant's final game

Kobe Bryant played his final game on Wednesday and prior to the game, Magic Johnson introduced a tribute video honouring the Lakers legend.

The video includes appearances by Phil Jackson, Shaquille O’Neal, Jack Nicholson, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and even some surprise appearances by Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom.

Here is the video:

