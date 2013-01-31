Kobe Bryant Got The Referees To Wave Off A Technical Foul Immediately After He Spiked The Ball Last Night

Photo: YouTube

Kobe Bryant almost got a routine technical foul last night against the Hornets when he slammed the ball to the ground and it flew 20 feet in the air.But after some careful consideration, the referees held a conference and decided to wave it off.



We’re guessing they decided the ball slipped.

The Lakers went on to win.

This is a good example of the strange power Kobe wields after 16 years in the NBA:

