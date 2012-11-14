Kobe Bryant Flew A Teammate To A Doctor's Appointment In His Helicopter Yesterday

Photo: AP Images

The perks of being Kobe Bryant’s teammate, from Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated:”Kobe Bryant did not speak to reporters after practice Monday because Lakers point guard Steve Blake suffered an abdominal strain and could only get an appointment with an Orange County doctor in the early afternoon, so Bryant flew him there in his helicopter to avoid any irksome traffic on the 405.”



Kobe’s helicopter is well documented. He takes it from his home in Orange County to games at the Staples centre so he doesn’t have to sit in two hours of traffic.

According to a 2010 GQ profile, Kobe sees it as more of a piece of fitness equipment than a luxury:

“But sexy as it might seem, Bryant says the helicopter is just another tool for maintaining his body. It’s no different than his weights or his whirlpool tubs or his custom-made Nikes. Given his broken finger, his fragile knees, his sore back and achy feet, not to mention his chronic agita, Bryant can’t sit in a car for two hours. The helicopter, therefore, ensures that he gets to Staples centre feeling fresh, that his body is warm and loose and fluid as mercury when he steps onto the court.”

He is the NBA’s highest-paid player this year at around $27 million, and he has made more than $220 million just in salary during his 17-year NBA career. So he can afford it.

Here’s a screenshot of the helicopter from LA’s championship parade in 2010:

Photo: ABC7

