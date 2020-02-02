Watch Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth sing 'See You Again' in an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant at Friday's Lakers game

Darcy Schild
Harry How/Getty ImagesWiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth performed ‘See You Again’ on Friday at the Los Angeles Lakers’ first game since Kobe Bryant’s death.
  • On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Centre in LA – the first game since Kobe Bryant’s sudden death.
  • Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people.
  • The Lakers’ game on Friday included several tributes in honour of Bryant, including a powerful halftime performance of “See You Again” performed by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth.
  • The duo first released “See You Again” in 2015 in honour of late actor Paul Walker of “The Fast and the Furious.”
  • “Love you, Kobe,” Khalifa said at the end of the performance on Friday.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

