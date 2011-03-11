OBSESSED: Kobe Bryant Spends An Hour Practicing Jumpers In An Empty Arena Following Tough Loss

Photo: Brian Windhorst/ESPN

UPDATE: Kobe has apparently wrapped up his impromptu shoot-around. Everyone else has already been kicked out of the building.ORIGINAL POST: According to reporters still on the scene, Kobe Bryant is practicing his jump shot in a nearly empty American Airlines more than hour after his Lakers lost a close game to the Heat.



Heat beat reporter Brian Windhorst tweeted the evidence.

Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski says a sweat-soaked Bryant has Miami Heat ball boys feeding him passes late into the night as he desperately tries to find his shooting stroke.

Kobe was 8-21 from the floor in Thursday’s loss, and just 2 of 6 in the 4th quarter. He missed a long three-pointer in the closing seconds that could have cut the lead to one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.