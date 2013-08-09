Kobe Bryant Posted A Photo Of His Achilles Scar And Says He Is Ahead Of Schedule To Return

Kobe Bryant is currently touring China, but he took a moment to

share a photo of the scar from the surgery to repair his torn Achilles tendon.

While the scar, which Bryant has dubbed “The Achilles ‘Battle’ Scar,” looks gruesome, he told the media that the procedure was “different” and that he has “shattered” the timetable for recovery (via NBA.com).

Bryant says he is walking fine and lifting weights with the Achilles. Instead of being out 6-9 months and missing a chunk of the 2013-14 regular season, it now sounds like Bryant will be ready to play in the preseason.

There has been no official word from the Lakers on when they expect their star to return. And Bryant admits that the procedure was so different that they don’t know what the timetable should be.

But beyond the graphic scar, it sounds like Bryant is on the road to a full recovery.

