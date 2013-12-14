Kobe Bryant Is Changing Positions Because The Lakers Are So Injured

Kobe Bryant will start at point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers for the next few weeks.

With Steve Blake and Jordan Farmar both injured, Kobe is the team’s only real ballhandler.

He doesn’t seem too happy about it. When asked whether he would start at point guard at practice yesterday, he said, “Yeah, unfortunately, Yes.”

Kobe is a prototypical two-guard. In the last two years, he has played less than 1% of his minutes at point guard (via 82 games):

2012-13:

2011-12:

This is going to be a bit of an experiment.

While Kobe played with non-traditional point guard who didn’t dominate the ball for much of his career, this will be something new.

Kobe has struggled in his first two games back from injury. The Lakers are 0-2, and he’s only averaging 14.5 points per game on 40% shooting.

Now, he has to learn a position that he has barely played in his 18 years in the NBA.

