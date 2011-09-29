Kobe Bryant's 'Dream' Of Playing In Italy May Come True

Photo: YouTube.com

Finishing his career with more championships than Shaq isn’t Kobe Bryant’s only basketball dream, apparently.The Lakers guard says it’s “very possible” he’ll play in Italy during the NBA lockout.



“It would be a dream for me,” Kobe said, according to Gazzetta. “There’s an opportunity that we’ve been discussing over the last few days. It’s very possible and that’s good news for me.”

Virtus Bologna has offered Kobe several salary packages for his services. The latest centres on a $2.5 million contract for 10 games over 40 days. The deal would ensure Bryant’s immediate NBA return if and when the lockout ends.

Kobe spent several years of his childhood in Italy while his father, Joe Bryant, played on various Italian teams.

“Italy is my home,” he said. “It’s where my dream of playing in the NBA started.”

If Kobe indeed signs with Virtus, he could form an all-star backcourt with Manu Ginobili, who has also been contacted by the team.

