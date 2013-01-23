Kobe Bryant Played Piano And Worked Out Instead Of Sleeping After The Lakers Hit Rock Bottom Last Night

Tony Manfred

After losing to the Bulls in Chicago last night, the Los Angeles Lakers on the brink of collapse. They’re four games out of a playoff spot, and ESPN’s playoff odds algorithm only gives them a 19.3% chance of making the postseason.

The crisis has apparently pushed Kobe Bryant to his breaking point, because after last night’s loss he took to Twitter to document a sleepless night.

The game in Chicago last night started at 8:30 local time and ended around 11 p.m.. At 3:00 a.m. central time, Kobe tweeted out this picture of him playing the piano with the caption, “Beethovens Moonlight Sonata calms me down when I reach my breaking point #relaxandfocus.”

kobe bryant playing piano

Photo: @kobebryant

Two hours after that (5:00 a.m.) he was back on Twitter to answer a follower’s question about how he learned to play piano:

90 minutes later — at around 6:30 a.m. local time — he tweeted this photo from the weight room with the caption, “see me in a fight with a bear. Pray for the bear” from The piano to the weight room #determined #psycho.”

He deleted that and retweeted the same picture with a watermark at 7:30 a.m.:

kobe weight room

Photo: @kobebryant

Given his Twitter activity, we’re almost certain he couldn’t have slept last night … unless he scheduled tweets for later or something.

The Lakers are either still in Chicago or they already flew to Memphis — where they’ll play the Grizzlies tomorrow night.

Either way, Kobe will need some rest today after pulling his very public all-nighter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.