A month ago today, Kobe Bryant had surgery on his torn Achilles tendon. Today, he put a photo of his surgery on Instagram and tweeted it out.



It’s graphic.

The photo’s caption reads:

“One month ago yesterday # surgery # graphic # RealNoImage # mambamentality“

@kobebryant

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.