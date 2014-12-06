Kobe Bryant Is About To Pass Michael Jordan In A Very Exclusive Group

When the Los Angeles Lakers face the Boston Celtics tonight, Kobe Bryant will begin the game just 98 points behind Michael Jordan for third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

While Kobe (probably) won’t pass MJ tonight, he will pass him sometime in the next few games. Once he passes Jordan, the chase will be on to see if Bryant can catch Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Until the last couple of seasons, Kobe was actually ahead of the pace of the other three thanks in large part to a career that started when he was 18. But if Kobe can play until he is 40, stay healthy, and average 21 points per game over that period, he will break the record in the 2017-18 season.

