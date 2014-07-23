KOBE BRYANT: I Met With Apple Design Genius Jony Ive, Here's What He Wanted To Know

Kobe Bryant was recently spotted on Apple’s campus hanging with Apple’s lead designer Jony Ive. A later report said he was working with Apple to test its forthcoming iWatch, which is supposedly health and fitness oriented.

Bryant spoke with Bloomberg about his meeting with Ive. He didn’t spill anything on the iWatch, but he says he “spent the day talking with Jony picking his brain about product.”

In turn, he says:

Jony wanted to know, how do I prepare? How do I prepare, how do I study, how do I view the game. How do you build your game. My response was much like you build products. You think sequentially. Yeah, you look at the end result of what you want to create, but there are so many other little things that go into this massive entity or device. It’s no different than building my basketball game. You start with where you want your game to be, where you want to make your game the most unstoppable, or hard to deal with, and now you work backwards from there and you start building it one piece at a time, one move at a time, one counter at a time. There’s a lot of similarities there.

You can watch the video here:

