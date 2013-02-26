Kobe Bryant Zings Mark Cuban On Twitter After Torching The Mavericks

Tony Manfred
Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

Mark Cuban went on ESPN radio Friday and suggested that it might be smart for the Lakers to use the amnesty clause on Kobe Bryant next year — cutting him so his ~$30 million salary doesn’t count against the salary cap.Cuban was just speaking hypothetically, and it was more a comment about the new collective bargaining agreement than a comment about Kobe. 

But it still became a big thing. 

Kobe (who always has his finger on the pulse) took notice. After scoring 38 points in a 103-99 win against the Mavericks yesterday, he fired off this zinger:

Excellent. It has been retweeted 50,000 times as of this writing.

Cuban responded well:

The lesson here: Kobe is watching. He was vintage Kobe yesterday (via r/NBA):

kobe crossover

Photo: r/nba

