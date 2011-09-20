Kobe Bryant Is Willing To Lend Money To The NBA's Less Fortunate During The Lockout

Photo: AP Images

Following last week’s unsuccessful NBA lockout negotiations, players were told to they could be without work – and paychecks – for at least half the season.Surely, the NBA’s highest paid athletes can afford to go a few months without a direct deposit, but what about those worried about their financial future?



Kobe Bryant is here to help.

In a LA Times interview, Billy Hunter, NBAPA executive director, says Bryant is one of several players volunteering to loan money to members of his basketball brotherhood if necessary.

Kobe should expect a call from Corey Maggette any day now.

