Kobe Bryant Is Live-Tweeting Coaching Advice During The Lakers-Spurs Game

Kobe Bryant is stuck in bed while recovering from a torn Achilles, so he’s live-tweeting this afternoon’s Lakers-Spurs playoff game.



It’s great.

He’s actually tweeting some legitimate basketball advice.

Here’s what we have learned so far: 1) He likes the way Steve Nash is moving, 2) He thinks the Lakers have to keep the San Antonio guards out of the paint (easier said than done), 3) He thinks Pau Gasol needs to get into the post, where he ostensibly has an advantage against Thiago Splitter.

A bed-ridden Kobe called up the lockerroom at halftime of a Lakers game last week, so maybe he’ll find a way to get some of these advice directly to his teammates.

The best tweets so far:

What I would say if I was there right now? “Pau get ur arse on the block and don’t move till u get it” #realtalk — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) April 21, 2013

Post. Post. Post. — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) April 21, 2013

Gotta keep the spurs offence in front of our d. They r great at penetrating and pitching to their shooters — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) April 21, 2013

I like how Nash is moving so far. Both teams a lil out of rhythm to start — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) April 21, 2013

