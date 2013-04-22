Kobe Bryant Is Live-Tweeting Coaching Advice During The Lakers-Spurs Game

Tony Manfred
kobe bryant lakers sweating

Kobe Bryant is stuck in bed while recovering from a torn Achilles, so he’s live-tweeting this afternoon’s Lakers-Spurs playoff game.

It’s great.

He’s actually tweeting some legitimate basketball advice.

Here’s what we have learned so far: 1) He likes the way Steve Nash is moving, 2) He thinks the Lakers have to keep the San Antonio guards out of the paint (easier said than done), 3) He thinks Pau Gasol needs to get into the post, where he ostensibly has an advantage against Thiago Splitter.

A bed-ridden Kobe called up the lockerroom at halftime of a Lakers game last week, so maybe he’ll find a way to get some of these advice directly to his teammates.

The best tweets so far:

