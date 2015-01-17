Kobe Bryant Had A Great Reaction To LeBron James Missing An Alley-Oop Dunk

Harry How /Getty Images LeBron and Kobe were all smiles as the renewed their rivalry.

Something strange happened when the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers met on Thursday night. LeBron James and Kobe Bryant both seemed to be having fun during the Cavs win.

It was an unusual sight for the two superstars having tumultuous seasons.

The best example of their back-and-forth trash-talking, jabbing, chit-chatting, and smiling during the game came after James missed an alley-oop dunk.

Alley … oops.

A seemingly embarrassed LeBron came back down the court with a smile on his face in anticipation of what Bryant was going to say and Kobe did not disappoint.

According to LeBron after the game, Kobe simply told him “that’s what old age gets you.”

At another point in the game, Kobe Called James “an Old Head,” to which LeBron told Rachel Nichols , “you know what, he’s right.”

After the game, LeBron told the media that he “loves where [Kobe] is at right now,” noting that Bryant is “not as moody as he was before.”

Kobe later responded to LeBron’s claim saying, “If we were contending for a championship, I’d be my same moody self.”

