Kobe Bryant Perfected This Shooting Technique After Watching A Cheetah Hunting

Incredibly competitive and insatiably curious, Kobe Bryant is known for getting insights on how he can improve from everywhere. Talking with the New York Times, he recently revealed that he even learned a basketball technique while watching cheetahs on the Discovery Channel:

“When you watch me shoot my fadeaway jumper, you’ll notice my leg is always extended. I had problems making that shot in the past. It’s tough. So one day I’m watching the Discovery Channel and see a cheetah hunting. When the cheetah runs, its tail always gives it balance, even if it’s cutting a sharp angle. And that’s when I was like: My leg could be the tail, right?”

It seems like a silly source of inspiration, but Bryant’s fadeaway jumper is practically unguardable, and it’s become something of a signature move over the course of his career.

In a YouTube mix of Bryant’s patented jumper, still-shots show Bryant’s form is consistent and his leg is helping his balance:

Given the Lakers’ lack of talent surrounding Bryant this season, we’ll likely get to see Bryant shoot his fadeaway jumper plenty of times.

Here’s that mix of Bryant’s trademark shot:

