Kobe Bryant reportedly left a preseason game early to visit Lamar Odom in the hospital

Lamar Odom remains in critical condition in the hospital after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel Tuesday night.

Odom, a former NBA player for 14 seasons, played his best basketball with the Lakers, helping them win two championships in 2009 and 2010.

He is evidently still close with teammates from that era, as Kobe Bryant reportedly left a preseason game early to go see Odom.

In a Lakers preseason game against the Sacramento Kings being played in Las Vegas, Bryant had already left with a leg injury. When news of Odom’s hospitalisation broke, Bryant left the arena entirely to rush to the hospital (along with GM Mitch Kupchak).

Kobe Bryant left the arena, Lakers cited personal reasons

Crazy night. I’m told Lakers had 2 hour delay on their flight amid Lamar Odom’s situation. Kobe and Mitch among those who visited him

Though Odom has had a troubling few years since leaving the Lakers, he’s reportedly held in high-regard by everyone who knows him:

Pretty much everyone in the NBA who crossed paths with Lamar Odom holds him in high esteem. A whole league prays for LO tonight

Many former teammates have shared well-wishes for him:

“Lamar is a brother to me. I love that man. My prayers are with him” — Warriors interim coach Luke Walton

I can’t help but to be up right now… THINKING about my ex teammate/ friend LO.. On my knees praying…please God let him pull thru..

In a profile on Kobe Bryant last season, Bryant told Sports Illustrated’s Chris Ballard that he still talks to many of his former teammates, including Odom. Clearly, that bond is still tight for Bryant to leave a game early and hold up a flight so he can visit Odom.

