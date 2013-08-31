Kobe Bryant Posts Video Of Himself Jumping Off A High Dive

Kobe Bryant is awesome at social media. The sports world was ecstatic when he joined Twitter, and then Instagram, and then Vine. He’s had a Vine account for a while now but he just posted his first one Thursday night, and it’s so Kobe.

He’s jumping off a high dive with sneakers on and the caption says “If I can run, I can jump” followed by a bunch of ridiculous hashtags.

Never change, Kobe:

