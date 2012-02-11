This Video Of Kobe Bryant Talking About Jeremy Lin Is A Total Buzzkill If You're Caught Up In Linsanity

UPDATE



We now have video of Kobe Bryant acting incredulous when reporters asked him about Jeremy Lin last night. It’s awesome, but a total downer if you’re a big Linsomniac (via Bethlehem Shoals):

EARLIER:

New York City might be enamoured with point guard sensation Jeremy Lin, but Kobe Bryant isn’t.

The Lakers play the Knicks at MSG tonight, and last night, Kobe was barraged with Lin questions after beating Boston in overtime.

“I don’t even know what he’s done, like I have no idea what you guys are talking about,” Kobe said, according to SBNation’s Gethin Coolbaugh.

“What? I have no idea, I mean I know who he is, but I don’t really know what’s going on too much with that.”

Never heard of Linsanity?

Kobe is sort of old school, so we wouldn’t be surprised if this was a little bit a gamesmanship on his part.

Lin is coming off three straight games of games of more than 20 points. Tonight’s game, which is nationally televised, will probably be the peak of the mania.

