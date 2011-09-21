An Italian Team Has Offered Kobe Bryant $800,000 Per Game To Play For Them During The NBA Lockout

Virtus Bologna has offered Kobe Bryant $800,000 per home game to play in Italy during the NBA lockout, team owner Claudio Sabatini told bolognabasket.it.



Bologna’s season starts on Nov. 13, and the Italian club wants Kobe there for the opener.

Bryant spent a significant portion of his childhood in Italy. So this seems like a more viable option that playing for the same Turkish team that Deron Williams plans to play for this fall.

Kobe has yet to respond to the offer.

