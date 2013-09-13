Why Kobe Bryant Is The Hardest Working Player In The NBA

Kobe Bryant has been one of the most recognisable and top-scoring players in the NBA for 17 years. Even after a devastating Achilles tendon tear in March, he has shattered the timetable for his recovery and is expected back for the upcoming basketball season.

The reason that Bryant has managed to stay on top over the years is his insane work ethic. Watch below why the “Black Mamba” is one of the best to play the game. Click for sound.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

