Here's how 'NBA 2K20' is paying homage to basketball legend Kobe Bryant after his tragic death in a helicopter

- On Sunday, basketball legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was 41 years old.
- Nine people died in the helicopter crash, including 13-year-old Gianna Bryant – one of Kobe Bryant’s four daughters.
- In the wake of Bryant’s death, there’s been an outpouring of memorials from fans.
- The wildly popular basketball game “NBA 2K20” added an in-game homage to Bryant on Sunday, and issued a message of support via social channels. “RIP to a Legend,” the message says. “You are greatly missed.”
In the aftermath of the tragic news, fans paid homage to the former Los Angeles Lakers star at the Lakers’ stadium, the Staples Centre in downtown LA. The annual Grammys awards show on Sunday became an evening of dedications to the memory of Bryant and his daughter. And there’s been an outpouring of homages from celebrities and executives.
The latest homage comes from the world’s most popular basketball game, “NBA 2K20,” which added the memorial shown below to the game itself on Sunday:
Beyond the in-game homage, the game’s social media accounts added a message to the memorialization of Bryant: “RIP to a Legend,”the message says. “Thank you for your many contributions on and off the court. You are greatly missed.”
Bryant has repeatedly appeared in the “NBA 2K” series over the years, and even graced the front of the game’s box more than once.
He is survived by his three daughters Bianka, Natalia, and Capri, and wife Vanessa.
