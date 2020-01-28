Here's how 'NBA 2K20' is paying homage to basketball legend Kobe Bryant after his tragic death in a helicopter

2K Sports Kobe Bryant faces off with LeBron James in ‘NBA 2K20.’

On Sunday, basketball legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash. He was among nine people killed in the crash, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant.

In the aftermath of the tragic news, fans paid homage to the former Los Angeles Lakers star at the Lakers’ stadium, the Staples Centre in downtown LA. The annual Grammys awards show on Sunday became an evening of dedications to the memory of Bryant and his daughter. And there’s been an outpouring of homages from celebrities and executives.

The latest homage comes from the world’s most popular basketball game, “NBA 2K20,” which added the memorial shown below to the game itself on Sunday:

2K Games

Beyond the in-game homage, the game’s social media accounts added a message to the memorialization of Bryant: “RIP to a Legend,”the message says. “Thank you for your many contributions on and off the court. You are greatly missed.”

Bryant has repeatedly appeared in the “NBA 2K” series over the years, and even graced the front of the game’s box more than once.

He is survived by his three daughters Bianka, Natalia, and Capri, and wife Vanessa.

