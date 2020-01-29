'My alarm bells went off': One witness offers his account of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash

Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Scott Daehlin, who witnessed Kobe Bryant’s fatal crash, recounted hearing the helicopter hovering in low cloud cover seconds before it crashed in the hillside of Calabasas, California.

Daehlin called 911 and guided first responders to the crash site.

The witness said he believes the pilot was disoreinted in the thick cloud cover.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sound engineer Scott Daehlin was standing outside a church in Calabasas, California when Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed into the surrounding hills.

Daehlin said he heard the helicopter hovering in the low cloud cover near the church 20 seconds before the aircraft veered toward the hillside.

“My alarm bells went off,” Daelin said, “I’m going, ‘this is awfully low.'”

Then he heard the impact of fibreglass and plexiglass crushing against the ground.

“The thing that stuck in my mind is the rotors stopped immediately,” Daehlin said. “I hope that the occupants didn’t suffer because it was very, very quick.”

Dahelin said he pulled out his phone, called 911, and helped direct first-responders to the site of where he heard the crash.

“It was a terrible tragedy,” Daehlin said. “I think he (the pilot) was just disoriented and did not know where he was.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.