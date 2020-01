The helicopter that carried Kobe Bryant and 8 others before crashing on a hillside did not have a black box on board, investigators say

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBA Classic/Getty Images

The helicopter that crashed while carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others on Sunday did not have a black box, and the recording device was not required for the aircraft, officials from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced on Monday afternoon.

No one survived the crash in Calabasas, California, roughly 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The local coroner was still gathering the remains of the victims on Monday.

On Monday, the NTSB held a briefing and gave updated information about its investigation. Officials with the agency said that drones were mapping out the area of the wreckage. The FBI is assisting with evidence collection, the transportation officials said.

The NTSB said the disposition of the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter at the time of the crash was not yet clear. Pieces of the helicopter were scattered around the hillside near the main impact point. The debris field spans as wide as about 600 feet. One official called crash scene “pretty devastating” and said that survival would have been unlikely.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department said it is protecting the area surrounding the crash to prevent trespassers from accessing the site.

This is a developing story.

