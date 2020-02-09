Kobe Bryant talked about his daughter Gigi and his love for family in his last sit-down interview with the LA Times

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

Kobe Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash on January 26 along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and seven other people.

On Saturday, LA Times sports columnist Arash Markazi shared a recording from the final sit-down interview he conducted with Bryant in October 2019.

In the interview, Bryant talked about his desire to stay at home with his family as his kids grow up because he knows “how fast it goes.”

He also talked about his dedication to youth sports and his daughter, Gigi, who was a talented basketball star herself, and how he admired her curiosity.

On January 26, basketball legend and former LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, and seven other people.

Nearly two weeks later, LA Times sports columnist Arash Markazi shared the final sit-down interview he conducted with Bryant in October 2019.

In the interview, Marzaki asked about Bryant’s close relationship with his second-oldest daughter, Gigi.

“You and Gigi seem to be attached at the hip,” Markazi said. “You know, when you’re at these games and she’s watching, and when you see clips, I’m sure you see it first hand, and I’m like, that looks like Kobe. I mean, talk about the relationship you guys have in terms of her mannerisms and how competitive she is and things like that.”

Bryant responded: “It’s a trip to see her move. And the expressions she makes, it’s a trip. You know, the genetics. Genetics is a real thing man. What I love about Gigi is her curiosity about the game. She’s very curious about the game. And even in a very heated situation in a game where it is very competitive and back and forth, she can detach herself and come over and ask a very specific question. You know, which is not common.”

“All of our girls can do that, but that’s the part that I think is most exciting is that it’s her curiosity and her ability to think critically in tight situations is pretty damn cool,” Bryant said.

Later in the interview, Markazi asked Bryant if he would be attending any Lakers games as a spectator in the upcoming season, to which Bryant said he would rather be spending his time at home with his family.

“I have my routines at home. I’d rather be giving B.B. a shower. Barney songs are the favourite,” Bryant said.

He continued: “I have gone through 20 years of the majority of my career with my kids and Natalia and Gianna without being able to have that consistently. So for me to make a trip up to the Staples Centre, that means I’m missing the opportunity to spend another night with my kids, and I know how fast it goes, because Natalia is 16, and Gianna’s 13. So that time came and went.

“So I want to make sure days that I’m away from them are days that I absolutely have to. I’d rather just be hanging with them.”

Listen to the full interview on the LA Times YouTube channel here.

