Kobe Bryant Challenges The Manhood Of NBA Floppers

Kobe Bryant was asked about the Los Angeles Lakers taking a charge in order to capitalise on the Oklahoma City Thunder’s biggest weakness: turnovers.He doesn’t like taking charges because of the injury risk and neither does anyone else on his team, Kobe says. The one guy who’s specialty it was to take hard fouls, Derek Fisher, now plays for OKC, he adds.



As far as a different kind of charge-taking, a.k.a the flopping phenomenon NBA types can’t stop talking about, Kobe has some serious issues with it (via SportsGrid, emphasis ours).

“There’s a difference [between taking a charge and flopping]. We all know what flopping is when we see it. The stuff that you see is where guys aren’t really getting hit at all and are just flailing around like a fish out of water. That’s kind of like, where are your balls at?“

Please Kobe, tell us how you really feel.

