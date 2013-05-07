Kobe Bryant Flew A Chef In From Italy To Cook Dinner For His Wife's Birthday

Today is Vanessa Bryant’s birthday so Kobe went above and beyond and flew in a chef from Paper Moon, Vanessa’s favourite restaurant in Milan, to cook dinner for her.



Not a bad present! Here’s a photo from Kobe’s Instagram, the caption read:

“Fabrizio de Togni is the master chef for Paper Moon @ladyvb24 favourite restaurant in Milano. He’s a friend and agreed to fly in for Vanessa’s bday dinner and prepare her fav dishes #eggplantparmigiano #juicyfilets #pennearrabbiata #millegrazie #PaperMoon #foodcoma #ciboitaliano”

Instagram

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.