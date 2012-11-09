Kobe Bryant Gave His Coach An Ominous Death Stare As The Lakers Lost Again Last Night

Photo: YouTube

It’s only five games into the season, but the Lakers look totally out of sorts right now.They’re 1-4, with their only win gaming against a Pistons team that might be the worst in the NBA. They’re ranked 25th in defensive efficiency, no one on the bench is averaging more than 5.4 points per game, and their stars are taking turns trying to dominate games, rather than playing as a cohesive unit.



They’re going to get better, but right now things are ugly.

And even though they aren’t in panic mode yet, frustration is starting to boil to the surface.

With 25 seconds left in last night’s loss to Utah, Kobe Bryant fired a death stare at coach Mike Brown as he walked past him, and held it for 10 seconds or so. We’re not exactly body language experts, but thing is a bad sign for a team with all sorts of pressure on it.

Here’s the video (via Larry Brown Sports):

