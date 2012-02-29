Kobe Bryant Says He Would Fire EVERYONE Who Underrated Jeremy Lin When He Came Out Of Harvard

Photo: Wikimedia Commons and YouTube

Kobe Bryant is well aware of the power of Linsanity after his team’s loss to the Knicks earlier this month proved Jeremy Lin wasn’t a fluke.Kobe being Kobe, he has a strong opinion about how EVERYONE could’ve missed out on the NBA’s newest sensation.



Here’s what Kobe told reporters he would do with the scouts who evaluated Lin when he came out of Harvard, according to the New York Post (via Outside the Boxscore):

“They all would be fired if I was owning a team. I hear this stuff, ‘It came out of nowhere.’ I think it’s a load of [garbage]. You can’t play that well and just come out of nowhere. There has to be something there and everybody missed it. So heads would roll [if I was owner].”

You can’t blame Kobe for having that opinion, seeing as his Lakers could really use a point guard of Lin’s calibre to help their stagnant offence.

