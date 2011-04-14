Kobe Bryant Fined $100,000 For Using Gay Slur

Dashiell Bennett
Photo: AP

The NBA has fined Kobe Bryant $100,000 for using a gay slur toward a referee who had given him a technical.Bryant was caught on camera appearing to yell “faggot” at referee Bennie Adams during Tuesday night’s game.

He later apologized, but after catching heat from fans and gay rights group, the league dropped a big hammer to send a message.

