Kobe Bryant told the Los Angeles Chargers about how his favourite book inspired him to be great and many of the players immediately bought the book

AP Photo/Paul Sancya Kobe Bryant spoke with the Chargers as the team moved from San Diego to Los Angeles, and inspired many to pick up their own copy of his favourite book.

Figures from across the sporting world shared memories of Kobe Bryant in the wake of his death on Sunday.

Peter King of NBC Sports shared an anecdote from the summer of 2017, when Bryant welcomed the Chargers to Los Angeles for their first season in their new home.

While taking questions from the players, Bryant told the team that his favourite book was “Jonathan Livingston Seagull,” which told the story of a seagull that wanted to perfect the art of flight.

Bryant reportedly inspired many players to go out and buy the book for themselves.

The sports world is mourning the loss of and celebrating the life of Kobe Bryant, who died on Sunday in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others on board.

Peter King of NBC Sports shared an anecdote about Bryant in his “Football Morning in America” column on Monday that shows how Bryant served as an ambassador for not just the game of basketball, but the city of Los Angeles as well.

In the summer of 2017, the Chargers franchise had just completing their move from San Diego to Los Angeles, and were preparing for their first season in their new city. On the first day of training camp, Bryant came in to speak with the team about what it was like playing in Los Angeles, and taking questions from players.

Per King:

One player asked Bryant: “What’s your favourite book?” He said, “Jonathan Livingston Seagull.” Hmmm. The book is about a seagull who wants more out of life than swooping down and fighting his fellows for food. Jonathan Livingston Seagull is a non-conformist who wants to perfect his flying technique, and wants to branch out into other passions.

It is not what the Chargers expected. But it was great.

Bryant’s point: The way to be great is not to be in the pack, but to strive to be better every day of your life. It’s cool you’re in the NFL. But now what are you going to do? How great can you become?

Chargers VP of Communications Josh Rupprecht told King, “I think half the team went out and bought ‘Jonathan Livingston Seagull’ that day.”

To anyone who followed Bryant’s career, it should come as no surprise that his favourite book would be one about perfecting a craft by putting in effort above and beyond that of one’s peers.

