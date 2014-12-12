Kobe Bryant Calls Lakers 'Soft,' Yells At GM After Lackluster Practice

It was only a matter of time until Kobe Bryant snapped.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-16 with no sign things turning around. Bryant, the fierce competitor that he is, has shouldered an unprecedented amount of responsibility at 36 years old to try to help the team win.

According to Mike Bresnahan, the Lakers beat reporter for the Los Angeles Times, Bryant was “extremely unhappy” with his teammates during the Lakers practice Thursday.

Bresnahan tweeted the details of Bryant’s outburst:

Kobe extremely unhappy on the practice court. “Now I see why we’ve lost so many games. We’re soft like Charmin!”

— Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) December 11, 2014

Kobe then cursed at Lakers GM Mitch Kupchak:

Kobe yelled to Kupchak while leaving practice court: “These (expletives) aren’t doing (expletive) for me.” Didn’t think team practiced hard.

— Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) December 11, 2014

More Kobe: He didn’t think the second unit did a good enough job today. Starters crushed them in scrimmage.

— Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) December 11, 2014

Kobe has suffered through bad Lakers team before, but during those years, he was in his prime, valuable, and had options if he wanted to leave L.A.

Now, at 36, Bryant is owed over $US48 million through next season — a contract no team will be willing to take on. Bryant has also refuted the idea that after 18 years, he’d be willing to play with any other team but the Lakers.

Bryant’s defended his team throughout the season, but he seemed to hit a breaking point on Thursday. Or perhaps it was just Nick Young that put him over the edge:

Epic trash talk between Kobe and Nick Young at practice. Young to Kobe: “Nobody in the world can guard me. Nobody!”

— Mike Bresnahan (@Mike_Bresnahan) December 11, 2014

