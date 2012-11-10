Kobe Bryant Says He's Too Old To Explain The Death Stare He Fired At His Coach

Photo: YouTube

Kobe Bryant flashed a killer death stare at coach Mike Brown after the Lakers lost to the Jazz on Wednesday night.Since LA is 1-4, the stare became a sign that tensions were boiling over amid massive pressure in the locker room.



But Kobe addressed the issue yesterday, and totally dismissed Death Stare-gate as “childish.” Here’s what he told ESPNLA:

“I don’t give a (expletive) how it was interpreted. It doesn’t really matter to me. I’m too old to deal with that stuff. I really am. I’ve been (Brown’s) biggest supporter. So, I’m really too old to be dealing with childish things.”

“God, people are bored.”

Kobe hasn’t been afraid to speak his mind this season, and it’s been entertaining to watch. He trashed former teammate Smush Parker in the preseason, and told his critics to “shut up” after LA lost to Portland last week.

Here’s the stare that started it all:

