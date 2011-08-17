Kobe Bryant Drained A Buzzer-Beater Over James Harden To Cap A 139-197 Pickup Game Last Night

Kobe Bryant added his name to the list of NBA stars turning in mythic streetball performances this summer.



He hit a game-winning jumper over Oklahoma City’s James Harden to give his Drew League team a 139-137 win last night in Los Angeles.

Reports out of L.A. say that Harden got the best of Bryant for three quarters, scoring 50 points.

But Kobe got the last laugh, here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Source: Larry Brown Sports

