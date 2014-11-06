Watch Rare Footage Of Kobe Bryant Dominating A High School Game

Earlier this year, RawSports uncovered an early tape of a 17-year-old Kobe Bryant absolutely dominating a high school basketball game in 1995.

In the game, a PIAA Class AAAA District Quarterfinal, Kobe dropped 29 points in the second half and his team won 75-70.

Now RawSports has released another “lost tape,” this one a full game from Kobe’s senior season.

The game is pretty even in the beginning. Bryant is quiet, acting more as a facilitator, but around the 19-minute mark he starts displaying some classic Kobe moves.

His jumper looks pretty much the same:

Here he is driving, getting his own rebound, and throwing a pass out to an open shooter. Relentless:

Bryant and Lower Merion won and went on to win the state championship. The next year, Bryant skipped college and entered the NBA Draft. He was drafted 13th overall.

Watch the full game here. The quality isn’t great, but you can see Bryant play a full game

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And here’s some footage from the earlier video from his junior year.

Watch a recap of that game here. It starts at the 9:45 minute mark:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

