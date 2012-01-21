Vanessa Bryant Gets $75 Million In The Divorce Settlement, Including Three Of Kobe's Houses

Photo: AP Images

Kobe Bryant’s divorce from wife Vanessa will cost the Los Angeles Lakers superstar A LOT of money.Because they didn’t sign a prenuptial agreement, Vanessa will get half of Kobe’s assets, according to TMZ (via SB Nation).



She will get $75 million in assets including all three of the former LA power couple’s Newport Beach area homes: the one they were living in, Vanessa’s mother’s home, and the brand new estate that was just completed.

Well, at least for Kobe’s sake, his Lakers are tied with the Clippers for first place in their division.

