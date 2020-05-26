A diamond ring Kobe Bryant gifted to his mother 20 years ago has sold at auction for $206,000

Getty/Wally Skalij Kobe Bryant.

A diamond ring Kobe Bryant gifted to his mother 20 years ago has sold at auction for $US206,000.

The ring was given to Pamela Bryant by Kobe in 2000 to commemorate his first NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, reports TMZ.

Pamela sold it in 2013 to a private seller, however it has now been re-sold at Goldin Auctions.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A diamond ring Kobe Bryant gifted to his mother 20 years ago has sold at auction for $US206,000.

TMZ reports the 14 karat gold and diamond ring was given to Pamela Bryant by Kobe in 2000 to commemorate his first NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kobe’s father, Joe Bryant, was also given an identical ring.

Kobe Bryant Lakers Ring He Gifted Mom Sells for $206,000!!! https://t.co/j5NY0vBFfv — TMZ (@TMZ) May 24, 2020

Pamela sold the rings and four other items of memoribilia to a private collector in 2013 for $US280,000, says TMZ.

The ring Kobe gifted Pamela has now been sold at Goldin Auctions, though it is unclear if the seller was the same person who bought the rings from Pamela seven years ago.

The lot recieved 20 bids in total, selling for a final price of $US206,080.

Joe Bryant’s ring is expected to go up for sale soon, and could fetch an even larger sum, according to TMZ.

Read more:

Vanessa Bryant suing Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department over deputies allegedly sharing photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna

Director of ‘The Last Dance’ says he had to ‘work hard’ to get insight from Kobe Bryant about Michael Jordan

Video of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan shows how much the Lakers legend imitated the GOAT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.