Kobe Bryant Says He Counts Every Single Made Shot During Shooting Practice, Stops When He Gets To 400

Kobe Bryant gave a great anecdote about his legendary work ethic in an interview with Sports Illustrated’s Jack McCallum this week.Bryant stayed 45 minutes after practice last week to work on his shooting.



When McCallum asked him if he had a routine, the following exchange went down:

“Absolutely,” he said. “I go from spot to spot. Today I quit when I made 400 shots.”

“How do you know?” I said.

“What do you mean, How do I know?” Bryant said. “I know because I counted them.”

That last sentence involves a lot of the things that make Kobe so fun to follow.

He’s kind of a jerk, but at the end of the day he just wants to win, which causes him to do things like count every made shot in shooting practice and assume everyone else does the same.

Based on some rudimentary maths, Kobe’s shooting routine is really intense.

If he made 400 shots in 45 minutes, that’s one make every 6 or 7 seconds. So he has to be essentially shooting non-stop for 45 minutes to get to 400.

Kobe is in the middle of an awful shooting slump. He’s just 1 for 34 on three-pointers in his last 15 games.

But obviously it’s not for lack of practice.

