Tickets for the first Lakers game since Kobe Bryant's death are on sale for $99,000 after StubHub said it would donate all fees to his charity

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Kobe Bryant at a Lakers game.

A handful of tickets for the Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday are on sale for almost $US100,000.

The game will be the first since the sudden death of the team’s longtime star Kobe Bryant.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, along with with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people.

As of Friday morning in Los Angeles, tickets on the ticket exchange and resale website StubHub ranged from $US650 to $US99,000.

StubHub said all of the fees it charged for tickets bought and sold for Friday’s game and the yet-to-be-rescheduled Clippers game would be donated to the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation. It’s unclear whether that prompted some of the high asking prices.

Before Bryant’s death, the cheapest tickets on the secondhand market were priced at about $US199, according to MailOnline.

Several tickets in the upper areas of the arena were listed for $US99,000 each. Tickets in similar areas of the arena were also available on StubHub for about $US650.

Stubhub Several seats are available for $US99,000.

A statement on StubHub when buying tickets for the game says 100% of the fees StubHub charges for tickets bought and sold for a pair of Lakers games would be donated to Bryant’s charity.

“In honour of Kobe and Gigi Bryant, all fees for the Jan. 31 Lakers vs Portland Trailblazers game and the Lakers vs Clippers game – for whenever it is rescheduled – will be donated to the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation,” the company’s statement said. Tuesday’s game against the Clippers was postponed following Bryant’s death two days earlier.

It is unclear whether the tickets for Friday’s game were being listed at such extreme prices simply to help raise money for the charity.

StubHub did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider on the ticket prices. The company’s website says the price of a ticket can be taken into account in determining its fees.

The Kobe & Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation is a public charity dedicated to improving the lives of youth and families in need through encouraging young people to stay active through sports, according to its website.

Tickets for the same game, which will be the first played by the team since Bryant’s death, were previously available to purchase on the secondhand ticket market for as little as $US199, according to the MailOnline, which cited KXAN.

Ticket prices on other sites such as Vivid Seats range from about $US700 to $US3,000, and on tickets-centres.com from $US660 to $US10,000 for courtside tickets.

The game will be the first since Bryant’s sudden death in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianni, was also killed in the crash, along with another seven people on board.

The NBA has announced plans to honour Bryant and his daughter next month in the annual All-Star Game, according to the BBC.

The two All-Star teams, captained by LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, will play for Chicago-based community organisations, with a charity selected by the winner of each quarter of the game receiving $US100,000, according to the BBC.

