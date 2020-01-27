The sports world is reacting to the sudden and tragic death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

Meredith Cash
AP Photo/Jae C. HongAt 41 years old, NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash.
  • NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Sunday.
  • He was 41 years old.
  • The biggest names in sports began to publicly express their disbelief and remorse at the Black Mamba’s untimely death.
  • Many also expressed gratitude for Bryant’s impact on the game and reflected on his enduring legacy.
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The 41-year-old was universally considered one of the greatest basketball players to ever play in the NBA. Unsurprisingly, Bryant’s untimely passing sparked reactions from some of the biggest names in sports on social media.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the gatekeeper of all things NBA knowledge, confirmed TMZ’s initial report of Bryant’s death:

Soon after, the biggest names in sports took to Twitter to express their disbelief and remorse. Many also expressed gratitude for Kobe’s impact on the game and reflected on his enduring legacy:

