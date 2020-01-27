Kobe Bryant, 41, dies in helicopter crash in Calabasas, California

Scott Halleran/Getty Kobe Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers for the entire duration of his NBA career.

Basketball icon Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas, California. He was 41.

Several outlets reported Bryant was in his private helicopter.

At least five people died in the crash, according to the LA Fire Department.

Numerous outlets reported Bryant was in his private helicopter with several other people when it crashed.

Pepperdine Graphic, Pepperdine University’s student-run newspaper, published a tweet that showed an image of what appeared to be the helicopter and smoke in the distance.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said at least five people died in the crash, which happened about 10 a.m.

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas,” Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub said in a press conference.

Weintraub said that the helicopter crashed in a remote field and no one on the ground was hurt. Authorities said the helicopter was a Sikorsky S-76B model.

There is currently no information available about the other people who died in the crash.

An NBA legend

Bryant was a former basketball star who spent his 20-season career entirely with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was the third all-time scorer in the NBA and won five NBA championships.

Bryant was born on August 23, 1978, in Philadelphia and lived in Italy – where his father played basketball – for most of his childhood. In 1996 Bryant joined the NBA after graduating from high school.

In his NBA career Bryant proved his icon status. He used to hold the record for all-time points in the NBA until LeBron James surpassed him on Saturday, one day before Bryant’s death.

He was often referred to by his self-given nickname “Black Mamba,” a type of snake, that signified his prowess and competitive attitude. Bryant was the second-highest-paid NBA player of all time, having earned an estimated $US323 million from his NBA career salary alone.

Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016, and in his final game he set yet another record for the organisation.

Bryant was married to Vanessa Bryant with whom he had four children: Bianka, Gianna, Natalia, and Capri, their youngest child, who was born in June.

