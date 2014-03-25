Kobe Bryant Explains Why He Refused To Let His 3-Year-Old Daughter Win At Candy Land

Kobe Bryant is one of the most competitive athletes ever, even when it comes to board games with his young daughters.

In an article by Ben McGrath in the latest issue of the New Yorker, Kobe tells the story of the time he refused to let his three-year-old daughter Gianna win at Candy Land.

He explained that she would have realised he was losing on purpose, which would have taught her a terrible lesson.

The fantastic anecdote, from the New Yorker:

“He recalled playing Candy Land with her when she was three, and confronting the inevitable question of whether or not to let her win. ‘You know it’s my move,’ he said. ‘She obviously can see that I can win, so she’ll know that I’m not-winning on purpose. Then what’s that teaching? So I just play the game, I win — and the kid goes ape s***. She knocked the board over. “Baaaaa!” I was like, “S*** the kid’s like me. Damn it.'”

Never change, Kobe.

