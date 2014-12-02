Kobe Bryant Stops Playing To Sneer At Ref, Hits Step-Back Jumper

Kobe Bryant led the Los Angeles Lakers to a big 129-122 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. Bryant got his first triple-double of the season with 31 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists.

One sequence in the fourth quarter perfectly captures what makes Bryant so fun to watch. With the Raptors leading 101-100 with three minutes left, the Lakers ran a play to get Kobe an isolation on the right wing.

As he caught the ball, he got bumped by Raptors guard Lou Williams. He gathered himself, stopped playing, and complained to the referees for not calling the foul.

The Raptors had a miscue on who was covering Bryant, and Kobe could have had a wide open shot. Instead he just stops to show his displeasure with the officials.

Once he regathered himself, he went right back to work, facing up Terrence Ross, then driving baseline and hitting the step-back jumper with the foul.

This Vine also captures the ridiculousness of the play:





