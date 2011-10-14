An Italian Team Manager Wrote A Letter To President Obama Pleading For Kobe Bryant

The internet is known to make us aware of a lot of crazy things we wouldn’t otherwise know about: Pete Carroll sends LeBron James a Seattle Seahawks jersey, Charles Barkley isn’t a fan of Twitter and teams in Italy sends messages to Barack Obama regarding Kobe Bryant playing abroad during the NBA lockout.



No idea why President Obama is being involved in the will-he-or-won’t-he saga surrounding the Black Mamba and Virtus Bologna, but he’s involved nonetheless.

Dear Mr. President, We have a dream: to see Kobe Bryant playing for our Team Virtus Pallacanestro Bologna, the Italian town wellknown in the world as basket City. According to your wishes we hope that the NBA lockout will shortly stop but in the meanwhile let us have the chance to see at least for one game the great Kobe Bryant playing with our black and white jersey and be part of our history.

That letter was posted in English on Virtus Bologna’s website from Claudio Sabatini, the manager of Virtus Bologna (via Sportando). Maybe President Obama can convince the Los Angeles Lakers star to play in Italy since all of the team’s other efforts have been fruitless?

